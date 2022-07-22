New plaintiffs join lawsuit against Sussex Correctional Facility officers

The ACLU of Delaware and law firm Whiteford Taylor Preston first filed a complaint against officers last December, citing the experiences of two whistleblowers. The initial complaint prompted other incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people – and their families – to come forward with similar allegations of abuse; the list of plaintiffs is now 39 people.

“What we’ve had was dozens of people reaching out to the ACLU alleging very similar kinds of abuse," said ACLU of Delaware Legal Director Dwayne Bensing. "The same kinds of brutality, of mace being sprayed in people’s mouths and noses and ears, of being brutally attacked and kneed.”

ACLU of Delaware legal director Dwayne Bensing says the number of defendants now exceeds 40 officers, some of whom were involved in multiple alleged incidents of abuse, including pepper-spraying and cracking the skull of one defendant before placing him in an isolation cell without access to a shower.

The new complaint also alleges some officers targeted plaintiffs for joining the lawsuit.

Bensing notes the allegations are not isolated to the post-conviction units at the facility; some involve plaintiffs held in pre-trial detention. He adds, so far, attorneys have been able to maintain access to plaintiffs still in custody. The litigation is still ongoing.