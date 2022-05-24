Governor Carney vetoes marijuana legalization bill

Delaware Governor John Carney has vetoed a bill that would have removed all penalties for possessing small quantities of recreational marijuana on Tuesday, citing his long-standing concerns about the health and public safety impacts of marijuana use and sales.

"I recognize the positive effect marijuana can have for people with certain health conditions, and for that reason, I continue to support the medical marijuana industry in Delaware," he wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "I supported decriminalization of marijuana because I agree that individuals should not be imprisoned solely for the possession and private use of a small amount of marijuana — and today, thanks to Delaware’s decriminalization law, they are not. That said, I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people."

State Rep. Edward Osienski’s (D-Newark) bill was the simpler half of a two-pronged effort to legalize recreational marijuana sales and use; the bill passed in the Senate earlier this month. A companion bill—also sponsored by Osienski—establishing regulations for the sale and production of marijuana failed in the state's House of Representatives last week. Osienski may, however, have a chance to have the latter bill reconsidered before the end of this year's legislative session.

Osienski issued a response to Carney's veto on Tuesday, citing the support of a majority of Delawareans for the legalization effort and the failure of prohibition to stem marijuana use.

“Unfortunately, the governor has chosen to ignore the will of residents and a bipartisan super-majority of the General Assembly by vetoing HB 371," he wrote. "I’m deeply disappointed in his decision, especially since he could have allowed the bill to become law without his signature, which would have preserved both his personal opposition and the will of the residents and legislators. I will review what options are available and decide on any next steps at a later time."

Osienski also noted that Delawareans who continue to use recreational marijuana will either purchase it illegally or travel to New Jersey, boosting that state's tax revenues.

Read Gov. Carney's full veto statement: