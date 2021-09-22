Rehoboth Beach seeks feedback on street redesigns

Rehoboth Beach residents will have a chance to see potential redesigns of downtown city streets next week - and offer feedback.

Rehoboth Beach is looking at a major renovation to Wilmington and Baltimore Avenues, the two streets adjacent to Rehoboth Avenue.

And the city hosts a public workshop on Wednesday, September 29th to let citizens see potential designs and offer their thoughts on how they’d mesh with the nearby housing and businesses.

Mayor Stan Mills says the workshop will be similar to ones by DelDOT, with rows of easels throughout the room.

“So you walk along from left to right, panel number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 etc. and be able to look at the introductory verbiage at the beginning, look at the concepts on the different streets,” he said.

Mills adds other concepts will be included for feedback, including the potential relocation, or renovation of the beach patrol building.

The city also wants to know what the public thinks about parts of the project not supported by DelDOT, such as putting power lines underground, and determine if it’s worth spending city money on aesthetic type projects.

Mills says the workshop will be an open conversation between city staff and stakeholders.

“For most of the display stations there will be a representative either from DelDOT or Rossi or the city there to be able to answer questions,” Mills said.

The workshop will run from 9am to noon at the Rehoboth Beach Convention center.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.