Local lawmakers, advocates discusses gun violence causes and response

The country was jolted last weekend by mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that killed 31 people and injured dozens more.

And in the wake of those shootings, conversations about guns and stricter laws to regulate them re-intensified – along with discussions about white nationalism and its role in fueling violence.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller spoke with Gov. John Carney, Sen. Tom Carper, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and others this week to get their thoughts on these latest mass shootings, the future of gun control legislation at the state and federal level and white nationalism.