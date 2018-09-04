© 2021
Politics & Government

The Green - September 4, 2018

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published September 4, 2018 at 2:27 PM EDT
Listen to this special edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Delaware primary is just days away and we continue highlighting the various statewide races. On this edition of The Green, the focus remains on our series of Candidate Conversations in Delaware's U.S. House race where we hear from Democratic incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy and Scott Walker.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. House, Lee Murphy.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. House, Scott Walker.

Delaware Public Media political analysts, Republican Tom Kovach and Democrat Darryl Scott, return to offer their perspectives on the Delaware primary, looking at some key legislative races across the state.

Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott join News Director Tom Byrne to discuss some of the key legislative primaries across the First State.

With Republican State Rep. Joe Miro retiring after twenty years the 22nd Representative District is up for grabs. And the vacancy has drawn 4 contenders - two Democrats and two Republicans.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt introduces us to the Republicans competing in this week’s primary.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on the Republicans running in the 22nd House District primary.

