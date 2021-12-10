The Green - December 10, 2021
Gov. Carney pitching new approach to Wilmington schools
Gov. John Carney is making a renewed push to solve what ails Wilmington schools – and offering a new approach to do so
Carney is calling for a “Wilmington Learning Collaborative” that would bring the main districts serving city students together to make changes and manage Wilmington schools
Contributor Larry Nagengast dives into Carney’s new plan is – and what it could mean.
Delawareans seek a return to 'normal' holiday season while pandemic concerns linger
At this time last year, the pandemic kept families separated during the holidays, postponed long-standing community gatherings, and put mall Santas at a distance.
Now, the holidays are back - to some extent - as we adjust to a “new normal” while attempting to bring back our old traditions.
Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer takes a look at how Delawareans are celebrating this season as vaccines and safety measures put us at ease - but concerns remain about a new COVID variant and an uncertain economy
UD’s National Agenda series: Eric Michael Garcia
The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year, promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”
One of this year’s six events featured a conversation with journalist Eric Michael Garcia, who recently wrote a book about his personal experience as a person with autism
The UD Center for Political Communication’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman moderated the event, and she joins us again to discuss it.
Arts Playlist: Unmasked - Portraits from the Zoom Room
A new exhibition at The Mill Space in Wilmington offers an artistic spin on life in a Zoom room.
In this week’s Arts Playlist, Hersh joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about her new exhibit - Unmasked - Portraits from the Zoom Room.