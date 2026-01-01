Anne Williams brings more than 40 years of experience in public broadcasting, including eight years as a community DJ at WVUD in Newark before continuing her career in Ohio and Virginia. She spent two decades as a morning show host at WNRN in Charlottesville.

Building on her on-air background, she expanded into development work, honing her fundraising and community engagement skills in Virginia before serving as Development Director at an all-Americana station in Knoxville, and later at WMOT in the Nashville region.

She is pleased to be back in Delaware, where she spent her first 30 years in Wilmington and Newark. Returning home, she considers it a privilege to contribute to public media in the state she knows so well.