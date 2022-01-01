Andrew Sharp

Andrew was born and raised in southern Delaware and graduated from The Ohio State University in 2008 with a bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish.

He lived in Ohio for a number of years and got married there, moved back East to be closer to family. He now live in Sussex County, Delaware with his wife, two sons, a dog and two cats, on an acre of ground that is running out of spots to plant new trees.

Andrew has worked in journalism for almost a decade around the Delmarva Peninsula, doing a little bit of everything: Editing, reporting, proofreading, web production, social media, newsletters, photography and more.

Much of that time was spent at daily newspapers including the Star Democrat in Easton, Maryland; the Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland; and the News Journal

in Wilmington, Delaware. He also launched and ran the Delaware Independent, a news site focused on southern Delaware, from 2021-2022.