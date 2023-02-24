More than 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled over fire risks

The popular home appliance brand Cosori has issued a voluntary recall of more than 2 million air fryers in North America after hundreds of the devices overheated, caught fire or melted, some of which in incidents that reportedly caused minor injuries and property damage.

The recall, which was announced Thursday, included several models of Cosori air fryers sold between June 2018 and December 2022. The products were sold in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores, as well as online at retailers such as Amazon, Wayfair and QVC.

About 2 million of the recalled units were sold in the U.S. Some 250,000 were bought in Canada, and another 21,000 were purchased in Mexico, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The U.S. CPSC said that Cosori received 205 complaints of air fryers "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking." Ten of the complaints reported minor burn injuries, and 23 said the faulty devices had caused minor property damage.

The company said the fire hazard was related to a faulty wire connection that caused the devices to overheat "in extremely rare circumstances."

"We are recalling certain air fryers out of an abundance of caution," it said in a press statement. "COSORI is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

Owners of the air fryers in question should immediately stop using their appliance and request a free replacement, the company said.

