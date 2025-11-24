Deck the halls: Research shows decorating can soothe anxiety and bring cheer

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

So even if you get to go to an awesome play, the holidays can be stressful. Except maybe for decorating, which research suggests can be downright therapeutic.

AMY MORIN: It increases our happiness and our excitement, and it also gives us a break from the day-to-day grind.

MARTIN: Psychotherapist Amy Morin says in some cases, decorating can even soothe other people's anxiety.

MORIN: During the pandemic, for example, a lot of people felt better once they saw holiday decorations outside because it reminded them of simpler times in life. It reminded them that we're all in something together aside from just the pandemic.

MARTIN: MORNING EDITION producer Julie Depenbrock went to a wreath-making workshop here in Washington last week.

JULIE DEPENBROCK, BYLINE: I mean, I don't really know how to make a wreath. But I saw this workshop, and I was like, you know what? I could really use a wreath on my door. It would be really nice.

MARTIN: Botanical artist RJ Lucas leads the seasonal crafting workshops at St. Vincent Wine bar, which sold out.

RJ LUCAS: So clearly, there's a lot of interest and desire for exactly this kind of vibe.

MARTIN: Wreath-makers sipped on mulled wine while they gathered cedar branches, herbs and flowers. The heat lamps were turned up outside to cut the chill in the garden. Shana Wiseman said it was a new experience for her.

SHANA WISEMAN: I get to hang out with my girlfriends. We get to see each other. It's a night away, like, with just us. And then just instead of, like, sitting and drinking wine, we actually are making something which is way more fun.

MARTIN: Megan Hickman used to make wreaths in elementary school, so she jumped at this opportunity.

MEGAN HICKMAN: I think it kind of goes back to, like, the origins of the winter holidays of, like, bringing back the light and feeling like I need more brightness in my life.

MARTIN: Morin, the psychotherapist, says that brightness can radiate.

MORIN: Just seeing that we're all doing something together, the reminder of traditions, can help a lot of people feel better. So you might not only be making your life a little better when you decorate. But you might be making your neighbors and other people in your neighborhood feel happier, too.

MARTIN: Brightening the holidays with a little holly and a lot of cheer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES SONG, "HAPPY HOUSE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.