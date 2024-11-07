Howard University students disappointed but resilient after Harris' election loss

Howard University students say they are disappointed after Vice President Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump, but are encouraged by her historic run.

Kyna Uwaeme for NPR / Kisa Dupe poses for a portrait at Howard University.

As Harris conceded the race in a speech on The Yard at her alma mater Wednesday, many of her supporters, including students, shed tears as she told them to "never give up the fight for our democracy" and not despair about the days ahead. She has credited the historically Black university for her achievements and shaping who she is. On election night, Harris had watched the election results at the university.

Sharmanda Jean-Francois, a senior and a first-generation college student, told NPR she was proud to cast her ballot for Harris, while voting for the very first time .

"Kamala Harris put her energy and soul and her passion into this campaign, and she did a beautiful job with the short amount of time that she was given to run this race," said Jean-Francois, who cried during the vice president’s speech.

Cydni Adams, a sophomore, was also emotional while listening to Harris. She says the vice president's accomplishments and demeanor on the campaign trail, including how she accepted "defeat with such grace," inspires her. It was also Adams' first time voting.

"No matter what the results [are], my vote is still important. And I'm still very glad that I was able to vote in this election because many of my ancestors did not have the same opportunity," she said.

Some students, including freshman Kisa Dupe, say the news of Harris’ election defeat was shocking but not a complete surprise.

Kyna Uwaeme for NPR / Students comfort one another while Vice President Harris speaks at Howard University.

"I was constantly asking my mom, 'Do you think she's going to really win?' And my mom was always telling me, 'No,' because she just didn't believe in the idea that they would elect a woman, let alone a Black and South Asian woman, into the presidential space. And so for that reason, I was kind of more accepting of the results," she said.

Kyna Uwaeme for NPR / Kelby Hughes poses for a portrait at Howard University.

Dupe and other students also said they are concerned about changes that could take place under another Trump administration, including further restrictions of reproductive rights. Some said they worried that their education will be impacted if Trump follows through with closing the U.S. Department of Education, and how such an action could potentially affect student aid loans.

"We're all college students, so that would mean that FAFSA could potentially get taken away, and I depend on it for my tuition," said sophomore student Adams. "Most of the people here depend on it, so I know it's just going to make it a lot harder for people to afford college."

Imani Smith, a senior, said that while the results are "disheartening," she is leaning on her faith to push forward.

"I'm putting my trust in God. He is far greater than any political view, law, legislation, anything."

Kelby Hughes, a junior from Oakland, Calif., where Harris was born, said he is disappointed that she did not win but is also hopeful. Hughes is a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, an organization within the "Divine Nine," a group of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. Harris said Harris' historic campaign demonstrates that it's possible for an HBCU graduate and Black woman to become president.

Kyna Uwaeme for NPR / Students cheer as they watch Vice President Harris speak at Howard University.

"We saw it through [Barack] Obama, and we could've seen it with Kamala, but it didn't happen. But that doesn't mean that it can't happen. That just means that we got to aspire further. We got to push past the barriers that are getting put up against us as Black people," he said.

"I feel like a change is going to come, and it's going to be myself and my generation that's going to have to bring it."

