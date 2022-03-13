© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Obama has tested positive for COVID

By Rina Torchinsky
Published March 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
Former President Barack Obama speaks in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. Obama says he has tested positive for COVID.
Jeff J Mitchell
/
Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama speaks in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. Obama says he has tested positive for COVID.

Former President Barack Obama says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I just tested positive for COVID," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

A 2010 White House doctor's report found Obama was in "excellent health" but was encouraged to give up smoking.

This story will be updated.

