As snow cleanup continues, DelDOT urges caution on the roads during Tuesday’s commute

DelDOT continues clearing roads after another major snowstorm hits the First State.

"Primary roads continue to be in very good shape around the state even in Sussex County, where we had the highest snowfall totals we've seen those primary roads really improve. The temperature coming up certainly has helped as well," said C.R. McLeod, DelDOT’s director of community relations.

One worry going into Tuesday morning is freezing on roads especially backroads and those with standing water as overnight temperatures could create icy conditions.

Secondary roads in Kent and Sussex Counties are among the priorities moving forward, and McLeod says they will focus manpower below the canal.

"We are bringing in other equipment to those areas to help cleanup efforts again, those areas saw in some cases, a foot to maybe a foot and a half of snow. It just takes longer to clear that up,” said McLeod. “Just asking everyone to be patient as our crews are working diligently to get to all the roads that we're responsible for."

The good news according to McLeod is the temperature drop overnight will still be within the range where salting the roads can be effective, a big difference from the last snowstorm in January.

That storm saw frigid temperatures prior to and after the snow that left treating the roads with salt ineffective.

Whether you use a primary road or not, drivers are advised to give themselves extra time for Tuesday morning’s commute just in case you encounter icy spots.

Another priority is helping DEMA and utility companies with downed trees and wires which are contributing to power outages.

As of noon Monday, DelDOT reported 230 locations where there were trees and/or wires down throughout the state.

McLeod cautions there could be more that have not been reported and that more created because of the wind and the wet, heavy snow on wires and trees.