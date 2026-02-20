A weekend snow storm could hit the First State

Just as the snow from the last storm melts away, more is forecasted for this weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for 4-to-6 inches of snow Sunday into Monday, but computer models haven’t quite nailed down a final forecast, so it could be more or it might be less.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ray Martin explains why it’s been tough to pin this weekend’s storm down.

"So this is what we call a very dynamic system where as soon as it gets off the coast it's going to very rapidly intensify, and that generally poses trouble with the computer models, the solutions that create our basis for forecasts,” said Martin. “When you have rapid deepening, like that from a store moving right off the coast, you can see a lot of variation."

Martin notes the storm will start as a rain and snow mix during the day Sunday, but when temperatures drop overnight, it will become all snow.

He adds the snow will be accompanied by high winds making visibility tough Sunday night.

Martin says there is good news after the snow leaves the First State sometime Monday afternoon.

"This is not another Arctic blast following this storm. It will be chilly, but we should be above freezing every day this coming week with 30s on Monday and Tuesday. So a little bit of melting, but then Wednesday onward, looks like we get in the 40s and maybe even the 50s," said Martin.

As we move into March next weekend, the expectation is that temperatures will stay above the 40s for the first full week of March.