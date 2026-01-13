Biggs Museum puts a spotlight on DSU's marching band

___________________________________________________________________________________

There is still time to check out the Biggs Museum’s exhibition focused on Delaware State University’s marching band “The Approaching Storm.”

Biggs Museum Director of Learning and Engagement Kate Huffman says Echoes of the Storm remains open this month – a companion to Battle of the Bands – The HBCU Marching Bands Series.

“The DSU installation here at the Biggs has been on view since September of this year made in relation to our Keith Duncan exhibition that’s currently on our 3rd floor both of which will be here through the next couple of weeks,” said Huffman.

Echoes of the Storm comes to life with the help of the Approaching Storm and related DSU arts programs.

“For the exhibition, DSU students, specifically from the advanced painting and the fine arts program at the University, came over and created the mural, created the installation, going through the design process and then also putting together archival uniforms to create this immersive experience,” said Huffman.

And thanks to their work, visitors can get a real taste of the HBCU band culture.

“This exhibition is meant to talk about HBCU bands, specifically, provide information and some colorful archival displays of Approaching Storm, DSUs band, all in relation to the works that showcase HBCU bands across the country by Keith Duncan on our 3rd floor,” said Huffman.

You can stop by the Biggs Museum before January 22nd to see the colorful history of DSU’s Approaching Storm Marching Band.