'Struggles for Equality' digs deeper into Black History in Delaware

_____________________________________________________________________________________

This year, the Delaware Division Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House hosted a four-part series called “Struggles for Equality” for Black History Month.

There were different programs every week based on various contributions from the African American community. Multiple museums were used and according to the DDHCA’s historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone, the programs were designed to both inform and engage audiences.

“This year, we are really working to use several of our different museums instead of just one location and get a taste of what four different museums, all in the state of Delaware, have to offer.”

Malone says that the series – whose aim is to educate Delawareans about the inequality and inequity that’s occurred throughout American history – was an overall success.

“I think it’s successful because it allows people to see things from museums that they may or may not have other opportunities to see. I think they really enjoyed the fact that we got some interaction between the presenters and the audience.”

If you have any questions about future events, visit history.delaware.gov.