Fifer Orchards celebrate the season with Santa and more

As the holiday season begins, Fifer Orchard’s Donuts with Santa returns.

Fifer Orchards’ Jessica Doran says the event offers something for everyone.

“Families come to get Christmas photos here. We also have grandparents, parents - everyone comes out, so it’s for everyone,” said Doran. “A ticket includes, of course, your photo with Santa. When you check in, you’ll scan your QR code that you’ve bought online at fiferorchards.com and it includes of course a photo with Santa where you’ll bring your own phone or whatever camera or anything you’d like."

The event also offers plenty of sweet treats and music.

“Our farm store is open, we have our farm kitchen that’s open with lunch and ice cream and hot cocoa and hot chocolate and all that kind of stuff,” said Doran “We have a bonfire that we put out, we have live music.”

And if you’re in the gift giving mood they have gift baskets available.

“In the baskets, the common items are apples and a few jarred items, but you can also do fresh fruit baskets or do a theme - a breakfast basket, a snack basket, you could come in and pick whatever you’d want to put in there.”

Tickets and more information on Donuts with Santa can be found at the Fifer Orchards website.