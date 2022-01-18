Killens Pond hiking series offers chance to get some winter outdoor activity

Are you struggling to find a hobby for the winter season? Killens Pond’s winter hiking series may be something to consider.

With brown barren trees and white frosted leaves, the winter season can be a dreary time, leaving people unwilling to go outdoors and find activities to enjoy.

But Killens Pond State Park in Felton has a free winter hike series that uses the sights and sounds of nature to inspire participants to get out and breathe in some fresh air.

“Each hike is going to be a little different, it's going to be a different location, it's going to be a different length, so we'll have different scenery at each of the hikes,” said Kate Crane, interpretive programs manager at the Delaware Dept. of Natural Resources. “The shortest hike is going to be at about half a mile and the longest at three and a half. For two of the hikes, we will even cross the pond. And for one, will be introduced to the life course trail and exercise trail that the friends of Killens Pond created.”

And Crane says the variety allows people to discover new parts of nature.

“Scenery will vary each hike,” said Crabe. “You should expect to see things like mixed forests, pine forests, and you will be hiking next to meadows.”

And Crane points out enjoying these trails and scenery gets people outside in nature, which can reduce stress, and calm anxiety.

“We are really hoping that these hikes help people get motivated throughout the winter to keep hiking,” said Crane “During the winter, it can be really hard to get outside when it's so cold, but having a set date and time to get outside will help motivate people to come out.”

Crane adds there are other potential benefits.

“We are hoping that these hikes are going to provide motivation and a sense of community for the participants,” said Crane. “We’re also hoping that some of the participants that come every week, might make a friend along the way.”

The Hiking Series takes place twice a month, every other Sunday at 1 p.m. until the end of March. Each hike will be longer than the last.

For more information about the program, they can be found on the Delaware State Parks website.