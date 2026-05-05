Shooting at Delaware State Univ. leaves one man injured

A Monday night shooting at Delaware State University leaves one person injured.

The shooting took place shortly after 7:30 Monday night near the school's Conrad Hall cafeteria, according to the News Journal/Delaware Online.

A 19-year-old man, who is not Delaware State student, was hurt, but the injury is non-life-threatening, according to a statement from university President Tony Allen.

Allen’s statement also said the incident was “not a random act” and a suspect has been identified with several individuals detained for questioning. He added the investigation is ongoing, but the campus is secure.

This week is final exams week at DSU.Allen said finals will proceed on schedule, but accommodations are available – including remote options – for any student who due to the shooting feels unable to sit for an in-person final.