Schools and more close Monday in Delaware as the state deals with its latest winter storm

School districts and others up and down the First State are coping with our latest winter storm.

In Central Delaware, Capital, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Milford, Polytech and Smyrna school districts are all closed Monday.

In Sussex County, Delmar School District is closed Monday.

In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, New Castle County Vo-Tech and Red Clay School Districts are closed Monday.

The Univ. of Delaware is suspending operations Monday. No in-person classes will be held. Instructors are asked to communicate with students if courses will be held virtually, Essential personnel report as scheduled.

All Delaware State Univ. classes in person and virtual are canceled, and campus offices and sites will be closed.

All Delaware Courts - except for the 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts - are closed Monday.