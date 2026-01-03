Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware receives $20 thousand grant for tech upgrades

Comcast awarded a $20 thousand grant to the Boys and Girls Clubs to support its digital skills training efforts.

The Clubs serve about 6,500 students statewide at 46 clubs. The money was split between three clubs throughout the state: the Seaford club, Oak Orchard and Dagsboro.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware Executive Director of Grants and Corporate Partnerships Rachel Kane says the funding went toward 39 iPads, 30 sets of wireless headphones, three Amazon Fire tablets and three Bluetooth speakers.

“While the kids are out of school, it's proven that they take some steps back over the summer…” Kane said. “Many of our clubs are in locations that the reading scores are some of the lowest in the state. So, we really want to help with that. We want to increase those literacy rates throughout the state.”

Students will use the new devices to read and take part in Book Nook, a literacy initiative offered statewide at Clubs.

They’ll also use the devices to develop digital skills like keyboard skills, using Microsoft and Google Docs and researching topics online.

Kane said the organization is doing alright financially this year, but some Department of Education grants fell through.

“This grant allows us to just kind of keep up with the times and the kids on track with the ever-growing need for technology,” Kane said. “I feel like every time I blink, there's something new, right?”

Kane said her team is more concerned about Fiscal Year 2027. Federal funding for that year is uncertain. But the organization has an individual donor base as well as private foundation and corporate donations.

Kane added the Clubs would be in pretty bad shape without support from Comcast and other donors.