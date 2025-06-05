Indian River School District referendum fails again

For the second time this year, residents in the Indian River School District reject an operating budget tax referendum.

Thursday’s referendum sought to raise an additional $22.5 million for operating costs, with the average district taxpayer on the hook for an extra $22.40 monthly or $270 annually.

It failed by an even larger margin this time – 1,066 votes – with 6,766 voting against and 5,700 in favor.

In March, the margin was 675-votes margin – with 5,424 voting against to 4,749 voting in favor.

The district pitched residents on the need for the additional revenue to cover rising costs for utilities and transportation substitutes, as well as competitive staff salary packages.

In a statement, District superintendent Jay Owens said the district’s administration and Board of Education now face some difficult decisions.

"The district has been operating at a budget deficit for the past two fiscal years and operating expenses will continue to outpace local revenue streams. The district has already made significant reductions to staff positions and discretionary budgets among numerous cost-saving initiatives for next year," said Owens in his statement. "We understand that the referendum process is part of the school funding system in Delaware and we respect the wishes of our public. We will continue to strive to provide our students with the best educational services possible with the resources available.”