Delawareans settle school board races statewide

Tuesday was decision day for school board races across the First State.

Turnout was largely stronger this year, with 6 of the districts with competitive races drawing over 1,200 voters. The races in Cape Henlopen School District attracted over 4,000 voters, while nearly 3,500 came out to vote in Brandywine School District.

Last year, only one district statewide saw more than 900 people vote.

There were four districts with contested races in New Castle County.

In the Brandywine School Distrct, three seats were decided. Incumbent Alexander Najemy held his seat defeating Kenyon Wilson by 69 votes – while Brian Jordan and Frank Livoy won the other two seats easily.

In the Appoquinimink School District, Tim Higgins narrowly won a three-person race for an At-Large seat. His margin of victory was just 45 votes of over second place Sandhya Celestin-Brown.

The Christina School District’s lone contested race saw Shannon Troncoso defeat Janiene Campbell.

And in the Red Clay School District, Devon Hynson unseated incumbent Martin Wilson.

In Kent County, there were contested races in 4 districts.

The Capital School district filled 2 at-large seats. Incumbent Vickie Pendleton turned back a challenge from Jordan Davis for one seat – winning by 140 votes, Donna Geist captured the other available seat defeating Mozella Richardson Kamara by 186 votes.

Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest and Smyrna School Districts each had one seat up for grabs.

The race in Caesar Rodney saw incumbent Joyce Denman retain her seat by 160 votes over Amy Spampinato, while in Lake Forest, incumbent James Rau defeated Darrell Hughes by 113 votes.

In Smyrna, Aaron Weisenberger easily won the three-person race for an At-Large seat against Justine Flint and Charlotte Middleton, earning nearly 50 percent of the vote.

Sussex County saw three districts with competitive races to decide.

In Cape Henlopen, there were two seats are up for grabs.

Incumbent Bill Collick easily survived a challenge from Chris Lovenguth, securing 76% of the vote. Patty Maull defeated Andy Lewis, and Laura Parsons in a three-person race, earning nearly 50% of ballots cast.

In Indian River school district –Lisa Hudson Briggs and Kelly Kline won a three-way battle for two seats – defeating Dereck Booth.

And in the Woodbridge School District, Timothy Banks topped LaToya Harris for open at-large seat.