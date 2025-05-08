Cape Henlopen School District school board candidates discuss discipline, funding

Cape Henlopen School District’s school board election features two contested races.

Incumbent William Collick faces Chris Lovenguth for an at-large seat. They weighed in on potential changes to the state’s funding formula at a candidate forum Tuesday.

Lovenguth said he understands the state wants to shift funds toward lower income communities and students with disabilities.

“The new framework aims to provide schools with more flexibility and how they use state funds, allowing the school to tailor its resources to the needs of the student and to the communities,” Lovenguth said.

Collick said the unit count system in place is clear and accountable.

“We are, I think, in a position of being very clear and accountable,” Colic said. “I think the thing is, if we can find ways to do it better, so be it. But I do believe right now that it is very fair the way that we get our funds from the state.”

Patty Maull, Andy Lewis and Laura Parsons compete for the board’s Area C seat, currently held by Reverend Marjorie Belmont.

Maull said she wants to see Delaware schools turn to a funding formula that allocates resources based on student needs rather than growth.

“This would ensure more equity across our district and give our schools the flexibility to support students more than more effectively,” Maull said.

Parsons concurred and called the current system antiquated.

“We must move to a per-pupil, weighted funding formula, so that money funding is based on need,” Parsons said. “... It is based on need, and so it assigns a base amount for each student, and then adds additional funding based on student characteristics and needs, like low income status, special education, English language learners.”

Lewis did not attend the forum.

School discipline was also among the topics discussed at the forum.

The Delaware Department of Education requires schools keep track of student discipline.

Cape Henlopen High School will have to put a state-mandated discipline improvement plan in place after having excessive out-of-school suspensions for African American students three years in a row.

Maull said schools need to balance maintaining a positive learning environment and fair discipline policies by focusing on prevention and equity.

“This means investing in mental health support, conflict resolution programs and staff training to address issues before they escalate,” Maull said. “Disciplinary policies should be clear, age appropriate and applied fairly to all of our students.”

Parsons said the district needs to implement restorative justice techniques including mediation, conflict resolution programs, family group conferences and other supports.

“We need to foster positive school environments by encouraging strong connections between students, peers and teachers, to build a sense of community and belonging, teach effective communication and foster environments where students feel safe and valued,” Parsons said.

Colic said the school board should play a role by prescribing rules and a code of conduct.

“I think the school board should balance the need for school safety and positive learning environments with fair discipline policy by way of coming to an understanding in terms with our complete faculty, our staff and our parents as well as our students. Effective schools are run by support of adults and order.”

Lovenguth said he wants to have special meetings with teachers.

“Our teachers are on the front lines,” Lovenguth said. “They are there day in and day out. They know exactly what's going on with our students. They see the happenings in the classroom… Teachers should never be afraid to reach out to the board if they have a question that is going to make things a lot better for our school district.”

School board elections statewide are Tuesday, May 13.