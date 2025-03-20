Indian River School District tax referendum fails

Residents in the Indian River School District reject an operating budget tax referendum Thursday.

The district’s first operating referendum since 2017 sought to raise an additional $22.5 million for operating costs, with the average district taxpayer on the hook for an extra $24.10 per month.

It failed by a 675-vote margin with 5,424 voting against to 4,749 voting in favor.

In a statement, District superintendent Jay Owens expressed disappointment in the result, but noted this is part of the school funding process in Delaware.

“We certainly respect the opinions and wishes of our public and understand the uncertainty caused by the recent property reassessment and rising residential energy bills. However, without the passage of a current expense referendum, the district faces difficult decisions regarding staff and programs," Owens said.

Before the vote, Owens had said even if the referendum was approved, the district planned to make staffing cuts to account for rising operational costs.

In his statement after the vote, Owens framed what's next for the district.

"As expenses continue to outpace revenue and cause further deficit spending, our administration and Board of Education will explore numerous options, including hosting another referendum in 2025," Owens' statement said

Indian River is the latest district to see an operating referendum fail. Smyrna School District residents rejected an ask earlier this month.