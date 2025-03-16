Smyrna School District's operating tax referendum fails

The Smyrna School District’s operating budget tax referendum fails.

The district was seeking an additional $5.4 million dollars to fund staff salaries, school programs and operations, school safety and the district’s new middle school.

Voters rejected it Saturday by 686 votes – 2,153 to 1,467.

The referendum, had it passed, would have raised the average tax bill by about $277 annually for district residents in both Kent and New Castle County.

The district warned that if the referendum failed, it would face budget shortfalls, which could result in cuts to programs, staffing issues, and other resources that directly impact students and staff.

Prior to Saturday’s vote, Smyrna’s interim superintendent Deb Judy said the district realized this was a big ask after the town of Smyrna doubled its property taxes last year, while the district passed a capital referendum.

But she noted, for example, the district is currently looking at a deficit of 40 positions and needs to be able to complete with nearby districts.