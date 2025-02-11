Latest snowstorm causes schools to change plans for Wednesday

School districts up and down the First State are coping with the latest blast of winter weather.

In Sussex County, Cape Henlopen, Laurel, Seaford, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge School Districts are moving to remote learning.

Delmar and Indian River School Districts are closed.

In Central Delaware, Capital, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Milford, Polytech and Smyrna school districts will all move to remote learning.

Also Wednesday, No in-person instruction will be held at the University of Delaware Wednesday. Instructors are asked to communicate with students if courses will be held virtually or be canceled or rescheduled. Essential personnel should report as scheduled. Non-essential employees should work remotely.

