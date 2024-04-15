Former UD President David Roselle dies at age 84

The University of Delaware is mourning the death of a former school president.

David Roselle died Monday at age 84. His family says he passed away after a brief illness.

Roselle was UD’s 25th president, serving for 17 years from May 1990 until he retired in July 2007.

"President Roselle advanced UD’s academic and research excellence while developing our campus infrastructure

during a time of tremendous digital growth. David and (his wife) Louise were deeply committed to the arts, as well. " said current UD President Dennis Assanis i n a statement. "Students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members all continue to benefit from his enduring legacy of service to UD. Indeed, we are a stronger, more vibrant institution today because of the leadership and dedication of President Roselle.”

During Roselle’s tenure the school’s endowment grew from $326 million to over $1.2 billion. UD also added a bevy of new buildings, including The Bob Carpenter Center, the Trabant University Center, and Gore Hall.

After leaving the University of Delaware, Roselle went on serve as director of Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library for 10 years.

Prior to coming to UD, Roselle was president at the University of Kentucky.