Former UD President David Roselle dies at age 84

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 15, 2024 at 6:07 PM EDT
President David Roselle speaks at the University of Delaware’s 2006 Spring Commencement.
University of Delaware
The University of Delaware is mourning the death of a former school president.

David Roselle died Monday at age 84. His family says he passed away after a brief illness.

Roselle was UD’s 25th president, serving for 17 years from May 1990 until he retired in July 2007.

"President Roselle advanced UD’s academic and research excellence while developing our campus infrastructure
during a time of tremendous digital growth. David and (his wife) Louise were deeply committed to the arts, as well. " said current UD President Dennis Assanis i n a statement. "Students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members all continue to benefit from his enduring legacy of service to UD. Indeed, we are a stronger, more vibrant institution today because of the leadership and dedication of President Roselle.”

During Roselle’s tenure the school’s endowment grew from $326 million to over $1.2 billion. UD also added a bevy of new buildings, including The Bob Carpenter Center, the Trabant University Center, and Gore Hall.

After leaving the University of Delaware, Roselle went on serve as director of Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library for 10 years.

Prior to coming to UD, Roselle was president at the University of Kentucky.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
