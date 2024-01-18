© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Looming snow has some First State schools adjusting Friday plans

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:33 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

School closings and delays for Jan Friday. 19th

New Castle County

  • Appoquinimink School District – Remote asynchronous learning
  • Brandywine School District – Remote asynchronous learning
  • Christina School District – Remote asynchronous learning
  • Colonial School District – Closed
  • New Castle County Vo-Tech School District – ((no classes -previously scheduled professional learning day))
  • Red Clay School District - Closed

Central Delaware

  • Caesar Rodney School District -
  • Capital School District –
  • Lake Forest School District -
  • Milford School District -
  • Polytech School District -
  • Smyrna School District – Remote asynchronous learning
  • Woodbridge School District –

Sussex County

Cape Henlopen School District –
Delmar School District –
Indian River School District –
Laurel School District –
Seaford School District –
Sussex Tech School District –

University of Delaware - Normal operating schedules, including transportation, are suspended from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. Classes scheduled between 8 a.m.-5 may virtual or canceled at the instructor’s discretion.
