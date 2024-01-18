Looming snow has some First State schools adjusting Friday plans
School closings and delays for Jan Friday. 19th
New Castle County
- Appoquinimink School District – Remote asynchronous learning
- Brandywine School District – Remote asynchronous learning
- Christina School District – Remote asynchronous learning
- Colonial School District – Closed
- New Castle County Vo-Tech School District – ((no classes -previously scheduled professional learning day))
- Red Clay School District - Closed
Central Delaware
- Caesar Rodney School District -
- Capital School District –
- Lake Forest School District -
- Milford School District -
- Polytech School District -
- Smyrna School District – Remote asynchronous learning
- Woodbridge School District –
Sussex County
Cape Henlopen School District –
Delmar School District –
Indian River School District –
Laurel School District –
Seaford School District –
Sussex Tech School District –
University of Delaware - Normal operating schedules, including transportation, are suspended from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. Classes scheduled between 8 a.m.-5 may virtual or canceled at the instructor’s discretion.