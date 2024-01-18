Looming snow has some First State schools adjusting Friday plans

School closings and delays for Jan Friday. 19th

New Castle County



Appoquinimink School District – Remote asynchronous learning

Brandywine School District – Remote asynchronous learning

Christina School District – Remote asynchronous learning

Colonial School District – Closed

New Castle County Vo-Tech School District – ((no classes -previously scheduled professional learning day))

Red Clay School District - Closed

Central Delaware



Caesar Rodney School District -

Capital School District –

Lake Forest School District -

Milford School District -

Polytech School District -

Smyrna School District – Remote asynchronous learning

Woodbridge School District –

Sussex County

Cape Henlopen School District –

Delmar School District –

Indian River School District –

Laurel School District –

Seaford School District –

Sussex Tech School District –

University of Delaware - Normal operating schedules, including transportation, are suspended from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. Classes scheduled between 8 a.m.-5 may virtual or canceled at the instructor’s discretion.

