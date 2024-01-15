© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Snow prompts school closings and delays in First State

Delaware Public Media | authorBy Delaware Public Media
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 9:06 PM EST
School closings and delays for Jan Tues. 16th

New Castle County

  • Appoquinimink –2 hours late
  • Brandywine School District – 2 hours late
  • Christina School District – 2 hours late
  • Colonial School District – 2 hours late
  • New Castle County Vo-Tech School District – 2 hours late
  • Red Clay School District - 2 hours late

Central Delaware

  • Caesar Rodney School District -
  • Capital School District –
  • Milford School District – 90-minute delay
  • Polytech School District - Closed
  • Smyrna School District – Closed
  • Woodbridge School District –

Sussex County

  • Cape Henlopen School District –
  • Delmar School District –
  • Indian River School District –
  • Lake Forest School District –
  • Laurel School District –
  • Seaford School District –
  • Sussex Tech School District –
