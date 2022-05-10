Turnout low as school board seats are filled statewide

Voters in school districts across the state went the polls Tuesday for school board elections, but they did not turn out in significant numbers.

12 districts had at least one contest race, but none managed to top 8% turnout and most were below 4%.

There were three districts with contested races in New Castle County.

In the Red Clay School District, Vic Leonard edged Jim Casper and incumbent Ashley Sabo in a 3-way race.

There were two contested races in the Colonial School District with one incumbent, Christine Smith, winning while another, Leo Magee, lost to Keenan Dorsey.

And in the Appoquinimink School District, Nichelle Dewitt unseated incumbent Shawn Rohe.

In Kent County, there were contested races in 5 districts.

The Smyrna School district had two seats up for grabs. In a 4-way race, Chris Scuse received nearly 69% of the vote to take one seat. And in a 3-way race, Jonathan Snow picked up 57% of the vote to defeat incumbent Ventra Evans-Gunter and Brian Clements.

In the Caesar Rodney School District, incumbent David Failing easily defeated challenger Lorenzo Hopkins.

In the Capital School District, Felecia Duggins unseated incumbent Joan Engel.

Betty Wyatt won the open seat in the Lake Forest School District.

And Matt Bucher was the winner in the race in the Milford School District.

In Sussex County, there were contested races in four districts.

Dawn Litchford won the open seat in the Delmar School District.

In the Laurel School District, board president Linda Hitchens survived a challenge from Joe Kelley.

In the Seaford School District, Marcus Wright defeated George DelFarno.

And Rita Hovermale topped Corey Grammer to win the contested race in the Woodbridge School District.