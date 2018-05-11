Enlighten Me: Generation Voice award winner

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District, home to WMPH and our Generation Voice Youth project.

Students there produce a bevy of interviews and projects on a variety of topics, and we like to highlight some of that work throughout the year here on The Green.

We’re especially excited to share a piece from Mount Pleasant High School junior Amaya Williams, which earned a first place award in the Delaware Press Association’s 2018 High School Communications Contest and first place in the National Federation of Press Women’s national high school competition.

She took a closer look at "Colorism," prejudice or discrimination among people of the same ethnic or racial group based on the lightness or darkness of their skin.

Pieces like Amaya’s are part of Generation Voice, our collaboration with the Brandywine School District at Mt. Pleasant High school and its radio station, WMPH. Our Youth Media producer Sophia Schmidt just took over that program and works Mt Pleasant teacher Paul Wishengrad and his students.