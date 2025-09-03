Milford School Board passes controversial curriculum policy

The Milford School Board recently approved a controversial change to the district's curriculum policy.

The change requires all district staff, including substitutes and volunteers, to allow the airing of alternate viewpoints during classroom discussion.

The policy includes the requirement that curriculum not limit or control students’ judgment or encourage acceptance of ideas or beliefs of a particular group or ideology.

Among those speaking against this policy last month was Milford School District social worker Gloria Ho, who says that while the intent of the change might be to protect students' mental health, in practice it might do the opposite.

“As a school social worker, I see every day how much students’ wellbeing depends on whether they feel seen, heard and valued in school.” she said.

Ho adds the vagueness and broadness of the restrictions that come with the policy change will make teachers hesitant to engage students in meaningful conversations which directly affect them.

The policy change also will restrict the hanging of unapproved flags; including flags of other countries outside of an educational purpose, as part of its goal to protect students’ mental health and minimize distractions.

Board Vice president Matt Bucher says the change is intended to take ideology out of the classrooms and focus on teaching the state approved curriculum rather than niche ideologies.

“There are activists and operatives that want their niche ideological perspectives and their favorite social issues affirmed by the government and the community vis-a-vis our taxpayer funded state facilities." he said.

Milford students began school on September 2nd.