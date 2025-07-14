Delaware Memorial Bridge crash victim identified

The driver killed when a tractor-trailer cab crashed on the Delaware Memorial Bridge late last week is identified.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority says the driver of the vehicle was 35-year-old Zair Murzakov, who resided in Brooklyn, New York. And the trailer that crashed was registered to XFR8 LLC of West Chester Township, Ohio.

Murzakov and the trailer were recovered shortly after 11am Saturday morning

The crash occurred Friday morning around 3:40 a.m.when the tractor-trailer cab - traveling southbound on the bridge - crossed three lanes and crashed through a concrete wall falling into the Delaware River

Water and tide conditions played a large part in delaying recovery efforts until Saturday according to the DRBA.

A crane and barge, repositioned from the Bridge Ship Collision Protection construction project, assisted the Delaware State Police Marine dive unit, Holloway Terrace Fire Company, and others in the recovery operation.

The accident remains under investigation by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) police department.