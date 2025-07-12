© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tractor and driver involved in Delaware Memorial Bridge crash recovered from Delaware River

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published July 12, 2025 at 2:16 PM EDT
Delaware River and Bay Authority

The tractor-trailer cab that crashed on the Delaware Memorial Bridge early Friday morning is pulled from the Delaware River.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority says emergency recovery resources and personnel successfully recovered the Bobtail tractor and its driver from river shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Teams arrived to resume their recovery efforts at 6 a.m. Saturday, but water and tide conditions delayed their work until 9:00 a.m.

A crane and barge repositioned from the Bridge Ship Collision Protection construction project assisted the Delaware State Police Marine dive unit, Holloway Terrace Fire Company, and others in the operation.

Emergency personnel used a Hurst tool to extricate the body from the cab and it was handed over to the Delaware Medical Examiner.

The investigation of the accident, including the identification of the victim, the accident’s cause, and ownership of the truck cab, continues.

The tractor-trailer cab was traveling southbound on the bridge when it crossed three lanes and crashed through a concrete wall falling into the Delaware River Friday morning around 3:40 a.m.

All of the lanes on the southbound span into Delaware are open with DRBA maintenance attenuator vehicle on the concrete pad near the collapsed concrete wall where the accident occurred.
Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne