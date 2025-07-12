Tractor and driver involved in Delaware Memorial Bridge crash recovered from Delaware River

The tractor-trailer cab that crashed on the Delaware Memorial Bridge early Friday morning is pulled from the Delaware River.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority says emergency recovery resources and personnel successfully recovered the Bobtail tractor and its driver from river shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Teams arrived to resume their recovery efforts at 6 a.m. Saturday, but water and tide conditions delayed their work until 9:00 a.m.

A crane and barge repositioned from the Bridge Ship Collision Protection construction project assisted the Delaware State Police Marine dive unit, Holloway Terrace Fire Company, and others in the operation.

Emergency personnel used a Hurst tool to extricate the body from the cab and it was handed over to the Delaware Medical Examiner.

The investigation of the accident, including the identification of the victim, the accident’s cause, and ownership of the truck cab, continues.

The tractor-trailer cab was traveling southbound on the bridge when it crossed three lanes and crashed through a concrete wall falling into the Delaware River Friday morning around 3:40 a.m.

All of the lanes on the southbound span into Delaware are open with DRBA maintenance attenuator vehicle on the concrete pad near the collapsed concrete wall where the accident occurred.