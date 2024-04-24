Family of DSU shooting victim speaks out

The family of the teen killed in last weekend’s shooting at Delaware State University speaks for the first time.

Camay DeSilva‘s family released a statement through Dover Police Wednesday remembering the 18-year-old as a beautiful, intelligent young lady with an infectious smile.

They said DeSilva, who graduated from Concord High School in North Wilmington last year, wanted to pursue a degree in computer science with a goal of working in cybersecurity. She was attending Delaware Tech and planned to transfer to DSU. She was visiting her best friend there when she was shot outside a dormitory early Sunday morning. She later died at Bayhealth Medical Center.

The family asked for time to grieve and plan a celebration of life. They also said they are praying for DSU students, faculty and staff – as well as law enforcement and the local community as they manage this tragedy.

Dover Police say they are still actively investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact them.