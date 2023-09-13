Governor John Carney endorses Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long for governor

Gov. John Carney endorses Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long to be Delaware’s next Governor.

Carney announced he’s backing Hall-Long one day after the Lt. Gov. formally announced her run.

Carney touts their work together through an unprecedented pandemic, adding Hall-Long gets results through a remarkable work ethic and genuine care and concern for Delawareans.

Carney says when they took office together in 2017, they worked to get the state’s finances under control, attract jobs to Delaware, and promote public safety.

“Delawareans will not find a more dedicated leader and champion than Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long," Carney says. "I've been proud to serve alongside her, and I'm proud to endorse her as Delaware's next Governor.”

Hall-Long adds as Governor, she will focus on growing and keeping jobs in the First State, strengthening the workforce, and expanding education.

“I want to thank Governor Carney for his support and for being a tremendous partner over the last two decades,” says Hall-Long. “From investing in education at every level, to bringing paid family and medical leave to the state, to improving our health care system for all Delaware families – together, we have made great progress for Delawareans, but there’s still more work to do. As Governor, I’ll be focused on growing and keeping good-paying jobs here in our state, strengthening our workforce, and expanding education. I want to thank Governor Carney for his work and I look forward to our partnership and continued work ahead.”

Hall-Long faces New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer in the next year’s Democratic primary. Meyer announced his candidacy in June.