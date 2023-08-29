14 more dogs are rescued in a month-long animal cruelty case

Two people are arrested for their involvement in an animal cruelty case.

Delaware State Police and Delaware Animal Services found Dillon Hensey and his wife Chelsie Puckett living with 14 dogs in their SUV off of Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Friday.

The vehicle was full of trash, feces and debris.

Hensey was taken into custody for outstanding animal cruelty charges for abandoning 34 small breed dogs in unsafe conditions in a Lewes home earlier this month.

Hensey now faces 29 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, while Puckett is charged with 14 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Both were released on bond.

The dogs seized in both cases were turned over to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for care.

30 of the 34 dogs seized on August 7th have been adopted, four are in foster care.

The 14 dogs seized in Rehoboth last week will be up for adoption as soon as Wednesday.