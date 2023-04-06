DSU gives progress update on Safe Space Coalition

A Delaware State University forum for parents updated the community on the school’s newly created Safe Space Coalition.

The coalition was created at the end of January in response to student concerns and protests over campus safety, following several sexual assault incidents on campus.

There are nine sub-committees comprised of over 100 DSU employees, students, parents, and community members. The Counseling and Prevention committee chair and Counseling Services Executive Director Dr. Mark Parisi says they are working on getting more staff formally trained in trauma informed treatment approaches.

“Some of the things we currently are doing already, or we have added this semester in the counseling center is we have extended hours," Parisi says. "So this semester, we are open Monday through Friday from 8:30am until 7pm. And in addition, we have a contract with an outside company that provides a dedicated DSU student crisis hotline that is available 24 hours a day.”

Public Safety Committee Chair Deputy Chief Joi Simmons says they have subgroups focused on educational initiatives, cultural change, and accountability.

“Thus far in response to overall concerns surrounding public safety, we've identified the need to provide additional avenues to provide education and resources for prevention,” Simmons says.

She recommends a total Victims Services program, and as part of an awareness campaign, she says a 5k awareness run is planned April 22 in downtown Dover.

Tanisho Ringgold is co-chair of the Title XI committee and says they are looking to answer students’ questions about what Title XI is, where they can find resources, and who they can talk to when they need help.

“We've actually relocated the office so that students can have a little privacy," Ringgold says. "Going to Title Nine can be an experience that can be stressful for a student. We want to make sure that they feel protected and that when they're going to seek us out they have some privacy so we accomplish that this semester.”

Judicial Affairs Committee chair Latoya Anderson says they are reviewing the Student Code of Conduct Handbook to ensure there is continuity with Title XI. Anderson adds they are going for a hand-on approach to prevention and resources, not just talking to students but creating strategic programming training regarding student conduct, alcohol and drugs, and student conflict.

Delaware State University is hosting a Safe Space Coalition Sexual Assault Awareness and Violence Prevention Conference on April 25, open to students and parents