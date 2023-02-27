Gas prices are falling at the end of February

Gas prices are falling in the First State in the last week of February.

As of Monday, the average price of gas in Delaware is $3.09. That’s down 11 cents in the last week and 51 cents lower than one year ago.

The drop in price at the pumps is due to a change in the price of oil.

Oil currently costs about $76 per barrel, nearly a $5 decrease in the past week alone.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell 4 cents to $3.36 this week.

Delaware and South Jersey are both seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the area. But Pennsylvania isn’t as lucky.

The state’s average remains at $3.65 per gallon, with the Philadelphia 5-county gas price average lower at about $3.45 per gallon.

Fluctuating oil prices have contributed to the price of gas falling lower at the pumps. But AAA reports if gas demand keeps rising, drivers may not see more price drops in the future.

To see updated gas prices in Delaware, visit: gasprices.aaa.com.

