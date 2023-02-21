Freeman Arts Pavilion announces first set of performances for 2023 summer concert series

Freeman Arts Pavilion announces the first set of performances for its 2023 summer concert series.

This year the Pavillion will present its 16th season with a mix of dance, theater, children’s performances and live music.

“When it comes to national recording artists we have Darius Rucker coming, we have Jason Mraz and his Super Band, Lady A, grammy award winning country singer/songwriter Carly Pearce, the Mavericks are coming back," says Freeman Art Pavilion’s Marketing Manager Alyson Cunningham. "We anticipate having over 65 performances this year so stay tuned for more.”

Cunningham adds here is a night for local bands too, and people can expect other local performers like First State Ballet and a theater performance of The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System.

“It’s a great way to showcase the amazing local talent we have on Delmarva," Cunningham says. "That’s what the mission of the foundation is – to make the arts accessible to all and that includes not just one type of performance or genre of the arts.”

The Freeman Arts Pavillion is an outdoor venue in Selbyville, run by the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, a fundraising arts nonprofit.

Cunningham says performances can fall on any day of the week, and the Freeman Arts Pavilion will have free and low-cost shows all summer. She adds more performances will be announced this spring as shows are confirmed.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday and Friday at freemanarts.org. On-sale times will vary throughout the day, so anyone interested should check individual event pages for exact times.