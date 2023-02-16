Additional construction work to start on I-95 in Wilmington this fall

Work along I-95 in Wilmington will start up again this fall.

The I-95 ‘Restore the Corridor’ construction project in Wilmington is finished, but DelDOT is seeking a follow-up contract for additional enhancements.

Bridge repairs originally included in the I-95 Restore the Corridor project were pulled for a breakout contract instead, DelDOT’s Chief Bridge Engineer Jason Hastings says, due to efficiency concerns from Delaware Contractors Association.

“We worked with our local contractors association to identify some work that could be pulled from the main contract without affecting the efficiency of the main contract’s work approach, as well as give our local contractors opportunities to bid on some of the work,” Hastings says.

He says the main focus is bridge repairs.

“It’s focused on the final touches on the substructure, the area underneath the viaduct," Hastings says. "Throughout the design of the mainline project, we had worked with city officials in identifying ways to mitigate a lot of the impacts a construction project has on the city.”

He adds the separate contract gave them more time to work with city officials to include other enhancements too.

Also in the contract are dog parks, additional street lighting on 6th and 10th Streets, and fencing near the viaduct for safety.

The basketball courts along N. Jackson Street will be repurposed into three new pickleball courts and one new tennis court. The basketball courts on Adams Street will be repaved and restored.

Consultant Bill Geschrei with Whitman, Requardt and Associates, notes that green space infrastructure is not included in this plan, but the city is engaging in another contract to expand that.

Beautification is also part of the plan – cleaning up the general area at the end of the Maryland Avenue exit, planting native species, and installing a welcome sign.