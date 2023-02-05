Wilmington seeks new towing contract with looser regulations

The City of Wilmington is seeking a towing company contract with looser restrictions and regulations, continuing progress with the city’s parking enforcement improvement plan.

In a release from the city, Mayor Mike Purzycki says these changes will give vehicle owners more time to pay tickets and find ways to pay fines.

The contract will require a vehicle owner greater access to the storage lot where their vehicle is located for retrieval of the vehicle or personal items in it, at no cost. The contract also seeks to increase the amount of time the tow company must hold the vehicle before taking the title from 45 to 60 days.

The city will also request a comprehensive monthly report detailing the status of vehicles retained by the towing company, including the date the towing company obtained title to a vehicle, and whether it was sold or scrapped.

Among other parking enforcement improvements, Purzycki recently sent an ordinance to city council for consideration that would lower the price of parking tickets for some violations from $40 to $25.

And there are several other parking improvements in the works – such as a revamped ticket appeals process, improved written communication with the public, and friendlier downtown parking signage.