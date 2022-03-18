Mountaire Farms poultry plant workers in Selbyville vote to oust teamsters union

Mountaire Farms poultry processing plant employees voted to decertify their representation by the Teamsters union.

The Associated Press reports the workers, who are members of the Teamsters Local 355 voted 140-29 Thursday to remove the union. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) oversaw the vote.

Selbyville is the only Mountaire Farms plant where employees are represented by unions.

Last December, employees who were part of the United Food Commercial Workers (UFCW) union at the Selbyville plant voted 356-80 - to decertify that union during a mail-in ballot process.

After that election, a Teamsters union employee gathered signatures and submitted a petition to the NLRB in February asking to decertify the Teamsters union.

The results of Thursday’s election still have to be certified by the NLRB to become official.