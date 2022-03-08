One incumbent, two newcomers win Middletown election

An incumbent and two newcomers win the three open seats up for grabs in Monday’s Middletown Town Council election

Councilman James Reynolds got just shy of 70% (626 votes) of the vote to retain the seat he’s held since 1990.

Bruce Orr and Craig Sherman won the other two seats - receiving 528 and 526 votes - respectively.

There were two other candidates and 14 write-in votes.

The other candidates included - Jeffery Broughton, Sr. who garnered 490 votes and Vincent Francabandera who got 171 votes.

The three winners will be sworn in at Middletown’s next Mayor and Council meeting on Monday, March 14.