"A Matter of Facts" podcast: Steve Coll

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has created a podcast– "A Matter of Facts" – to delve into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

This week on The Green, we bring you the latest episode of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation with Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Dean Steve Coll.

Coll is also a staff writer for the New Yorker and the Pulitzer prize winning author of Ghost Wars: The Secret History of The CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden, from the Soviet Invasion to September 10, 2001. His latest book is Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Coll will be in Wilmington this fall. He’ll offer the 2018 Delaware Humanities Joseph p. del Tufo annual lecture, Journalism in the “Fake News” era, on October 18 at studio 1 at the Grand.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast and we also thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.