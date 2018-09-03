The Green - September 3, 2018

Listen to this special edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Delaware primary is just days away and we continue highlighting the various statewide races. On this edition of The Green, the focus remains on our series of Candidate Conversations in Delaware's U.S. Senate race where we hear from the Green Party and Libertarian candidates for U.S. Senate – Demitri Theodoropoulos and Nadine Frost.

38740_candidate_convo_senate_frost_Green_09032018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate, Nadine Frost. Listen • 12:29

38741_candidate_convo_senate_demitri_Green_09032018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate, Demitri Theodoropoulos. Listen • 14:59

And Delaware Public Media political analysts, Republican Tom Kovach and Democrat Darryl Scott, return to offer their perspectives on the Delaware primary, looking at the races for Attorney General and State Auditor.

38742_politRT_Green_09032018.mp3 Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott join News Director Tom Byrne to discuss Delaware's races for Attorney General and State Auditor. Listen • 13:44

With Republican State Rep. Joe Miro retiring after twenty years the 22nd Representative District is up for grabs. And the vacancy has drawn 4 contenders - two Democrats and two Republicans.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt introduces us to the Democrats competing in this week’s primary.