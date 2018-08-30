The Green - August 30, 2018

Listen to this special edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Delaware primary is now a week away and we continue delving into the various statewide races. The focus of our series of Candidate Conversations moves to Delaware's U.S. Senate race. On this edition of The Green, we hear from the two Democrats running for that office – incumbent Sen. Tom Carper and Kerri Harris.

carper_senate_convo_green_08302018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Tom Carper Listen • 20:29

harris_candidate_convo_senate_green_08302018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Kerri Harris. Listen • 14:29

And this special edition offers analysis of next week's Delaware primary election from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication and the latest episode of its Midterm Matters podcast.