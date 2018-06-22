"A Matter of Facts" podcast: Jim Graham

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has created a podcast– "A Matter of Facts" – to delve into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

This week on The Green, we bring you the latest episode of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation with Pulitzer Prize nominated photojournalist Jim Graham.

Locally, many know Graham's work from his time on the staff at the News Journal, but he has also shot for the Associated Press, Washington Post, Vanity Fair and the New York Times. And in this edition of A Matter of Facts, he and host Nancy Karibjanian take a critical look at the state of photojournalism, and if we can truly believe what we see in the news.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast and we also thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.