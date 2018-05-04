The Green - May 5, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Water quality in the First State remains a big issue. In recent months, we’ve seen a contamination incident in Blades, questions about how wastewater is handled by poultry producers Mountaire and Allen Harim, and another effort to create a state fund to clean up waterways stall again at Legislative Hall. Against that backdrop, a pair of new reports were released this week on water quality in Delaware and surrounding states.

Contributor Jon Hurdle dug into these reports to examine the issues they identified and how those issues could be addressed.

BWINEWATER_GREEN_05042018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss water quality reports from the University of Delaware’s Water Resources Center and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. Listen • 9:59

Physician-assisted suicide legislation sponsored by State Rep. Paul Baumbach is stalled in the state House of Representatives, unable to muster the votes needed to pass and twice pulled from the House agenda.

This week, Baumbach sat down with Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller to make his case for the bill and answer its critics.

BAUMBACHE_ENDLIFE_GREEN_05042018.mp3 Delaware Public Media Sarah Mueller interviews State Rep. Paul Baumbach about his physician-assisted suicide bill. Listen • 7:30

Been to the library recently? If you haven’t, you might be surprised by what’s there – upgraded facilities and tech, along with a wider variety of classes and activities. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida tells us about the continuing evolution of libraries in the First State.

LIBRARYUSES_GREEN_05042018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the evolution of First State libraries. Listen • 9:29

This week's Arts Playlist heads to the Historic Houses of Odessa for a spot of tea. A tea caddy collection built over two generations and spanning the period from 1700 to the present day is on display there and Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with the people behind the exhibition.

ARTSPLAYLIST_TEACADDY_GREEN_05042018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews tea caddy collector Mark Bramble and Historic Odessa Foundation assistant curator Brian Miller. Listen • 10:14

And this week Enlighten Me goes a little batty. This time of year, female bats get ready to have their pups and seek out darker, hot places like woodlands, and even peoples’ barns, attics or sheds. Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes talks with state wildlife biologist Holly Niederriter about bat pupping season and why these mammals are crucial to the environment.